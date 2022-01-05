Tabdeli Nahi, Tabahi: PPP unveils white paper

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party on Tuesday unveiled a White Paper with the title of 'Tabdeli Nahi, Tabahi' while highlighting alleged irregularities and financial scams in the tenure of the PTI government.

The PPP leadership held the PTI government responsible for crises, including flour crisis, sugar scandal, Ring Road case, BRT project, Billion Tree Tsunami and medicine prices, besides showing 'realities' about the prejudiced accountability process against the opposition members.

While unveiling the White Paper Tabdeli Nahi, Tabahi, PPPP’s Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri said the government had caused losses to the tune of billions of rupees in gas and petroleum sectors.

She was addressing a press conference along with the former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi, Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Aslam Gill, Ahsan Rizvi, Afraz Naqvi and Asif Raza Baig at the Punjab Secretariat.

Marri said that Pakistan had become the fourth most-expensive country in the world. Prime Minister Imran had organized events in the name of Shaukat Khanum Hospital in different foreign countries and collected cheques from foreigners in the name of his political party PTI. She added that the current inflation rate of the country had reached 11.5 percent and Pakistan was declared the most expensive country in South Asia. The PTI government, while coming into power, had fired thousands of people from their jobs and more than 6.6 million people were unemployed currently in Pakistan.

She said that the condition of health sector in the country was poor nowadays and health card was nothing but only a drama to play with poor people's sentiments and the prices of medicines had also been increased by five hundred percent. While talking about the foreign funding case, she said that Imran Khan had organised events in the name of Shaukat Khanum Hospital in different foreign countries and collected cheques from foreigners in the name of his political party, PTI. While talking to the media, Shazia Marri and Faisal Karim Kundi said that an in-house change is the only solution to the present anarchy in the country.

Marri also paid tributes to former Governor Punjab Salman Taseer, saying that he was martyred for his bold stance. "He was a brave person who stood bravely despite knowing that he had adopted a dangerous stance," she added. She said the people were waiting for good news on the outset of the New Year. She criticized the government for its failure in controlling inflation, saying that the last three years were full of disaster instead of a so-called change.

According to her, the PTI could provide details of only 12 accounts out of 77 controversial accounts of foreign funding. She said the leaders had received funds for the Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital but they asked philanthropists to issue cheques in the name of PTI. She also lambasted the PTI leadership for abusing the opponents throughout the last three and a half years. She said inflation has touched 11.75 percent in the country and all the essential items were out of the reach of common man in the country. A cake cutting ceremony was also held at the end of the press conference.