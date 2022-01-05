MQM-P asks PM to take notice of power tariff hike for Karachiites

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice regarding National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra)’s move to allow K-Electric to charge Rs1.07 per unit in an account of fuel adjustment surcharge for October 2021.

In a statement, the MQM-P’s coordination committee said that the power utility company had already been earning billions of rupees from Karachiites against the sale of the most expensive electricity. “In such a situation, imposing more burdensome bills on the people is excessive,” the MQM-P said.

The MQM-P also demanded the government to conduct a complete audit of K-Electric under the supervision of public representatives of Karachi, Nepra and other concerned agencies and to make the report public.