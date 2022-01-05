Over 9,000 vehicles challaned in 15-day drive

PESHAWAR: Traffic Police Swat during a 15-day campaign have challaned 9,053 vehicles and collected penalties to the tone of millions of rupees for violating traffic laws, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. The motor cycles of the minor riders were also impounded for three days and returned after signing a formal affidavit with their parents.
The campaign was launched in wake of growing traffic accidents and deaths of minor motorcycle riders.
