Wednesday January 05, 2022
Peshawar

Over 9,000 vehicles challaned in 15-day drive

By AFP
January 05, 2022

PESHAWAR: Traffic Police Swat during a 15-day campaign have challaned 9,053 vehicles and collected penalties to the tone of millions of rupees for violating traffic laws, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. The motor cycles of the minor riders were also impounded for three days and returned after signing a formal affidavit with their parents.

The campaign was launched in wake of growing traffic accidents and deaths of minor motorcycle riders.

