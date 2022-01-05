Tourists throng Swat valley to enjoy snowfall

MINGORA: The tourists from across the country have thronged the tourist spots of the valley to enjoy the heavy snowfall.

The upper parts of the valley, including Kalam, Mahodhand, Matiltan, Malam Jabba, Miandam and Bahrain have received heavy snowfall, attracting tourists from different parts of the country. Adnan, a tourist from Karachi, said that he was enjoying snowfall for the first time in his life. “I along with my family member planned to visit the scenic Swat valley, when we came to know that the valley would receive snowfall for four days. The mesmerizing beauty and the snow-covered peaks in Swat valley are a pleasant surprise for every member of my family,” he said, adding that apart from the scenic valley the hospitality of the locals also inspired him.

Another tourist, Irum Hameed, from Mansehra told this scribe that she used to live in the United Arab Emirates and never experienced a snowfall. “Though it’s chilly after snowfall, particularly after evening, and in the night the mercury reached minus five degree centigrade, we are enjoying it. The snow-covered peaks and the thick forest was a lifelong experience for her,” he added.

Another female tourist from Karachi, Sara Aman, told The News that the rehabilitation of roads in upper parts of Swat had eased the journey. “After the well-built roads, now this area will have winter tourism too,” she added.