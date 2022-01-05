Minister says ETEA digitised to ensure transparency

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said the Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) had been digitized to ensure transparency.

An official handout said that he was presiding over a meeting at the ETEA head office here. He said the capacity of ETEA had increased by 500 percent.

Secretary Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other officials attended the meeting.

The minister said ETEA would produce 25,000 questionnaires per hour as it had acquired two heavy-duty digital press machines.

“ETEA can now get 25,000 scans per hour after getting three heavy duty document scanners, which were 5,000 scans per hour on previous machines,” he elaborated. “The ability to check results, the ability to create question papers, the ability to scan papers and the overall ability to work has been increased by 500 percent, which was a milestone in such a short time,” he added. Kamran Bangash said that video recording had been introduced to bring transparency in testing centres, which will be mandatory in every test centre.

He said that one could deposit money online to apply through ETEA. He said the process for money disbursement among invigilators was being digitized, which would allow them to receive money online. Kamran Bangash said the purpose of digitizing the recruitment process was to bring transparency and ensure merit.

“The government is promoting modern trends in the education sector as well as using modern technology in the recruitment process to ensure transparency,” he added.

He said that an ETEA call centre was also set up, which would be made operational in March 2022 under which one could register complaints.