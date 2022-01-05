Youth shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A youth, who had recently come from Dubai, was shot dead by unknown persons in Walai area in Ziarat Kaka Sahib on Tuesday.

Asad, a resident of Walai, told the police that unidentified accused had shot dead his cousin Sohail Khan and dumped his body in Walai Khowar.He said that the slain youth had recently come back from Dubai.The police have registered a case and started investigation.