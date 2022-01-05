Paramedics threaten to boycott anti-polio, Covid-19 drives in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The paramedical association on Tuesday threatened to go on a complete strike and boycott the anti-polio and anti-coronavirus vaccination duties if their demands are not met within a week.

“The promotions of over 4000 paramedical staff are due for a long time but the government is reluctant to promote them. We will go on strike and boycott the anti-polio and Covid-19 vaccination duties across the district,” Khalid Khan, the president of paramedical association, told reporters after a meeting attended largely by paramedics from across the district.

The participants of the meeting unanimously passed a resolution, demanding the government to issue the promotion orders without any further delay.

“Over 200 paramedics deployed on the anti-Covid-19 vaccination duty across the district are not given any sort of financial incentives and facilities required at the vaccination centres outside the health facilities,” Khalid Khan said.

He added that the government should immediately announce incentives and provide them the required facilities, otherwise, they would not perform the duty.

The president of the paramedical association said that the health department delayed payments of incentives and expenses incurred on travelling during the anti-polio vaccination drives for six to seven months. “We will boycott the vaccination drive if those payments were not released within a week,” he added.