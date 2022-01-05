Around 70 migrants seek refuge

ROME: Up to 70 migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean took refuge on an oil platform before being handed over to Tunisian authorities, energy giant Shell and a rescue charity said on Tuesday.

Rescue ship Louise Michel said it had rescued 31 people from a drifting wooden boat in poor weather while "another 65-70 people have been holding out all night on the Shell oil platform" onto which they had climbed.

Shell in Tunisia confirmed that an unspecified number of migrants had reached its Miskar platform, located around 120 kilometres (75 miles) off the coast of Tunisia, at 8:00 pm Tunis time (1900 GMT) on Monday.

"The migrants were assisted and provided with water, food and dry clothes," the company said, adding that it had informed the Tunisian authorities.

It added: "The migrants were since safely transferred to the Tunisian Navy vessel on January 4, 2022 at around 2:00 pm Tunis time."

The Louise Michel is a 30-metre former French navy vessel decorated by elusive British artist Banksy, one of its sponsors.