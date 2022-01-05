Sweden charges woman with allowing son to fight for IS

Stockholm: Sweden has charged a woman for allegedly allowing her son to fight for the Islamic State group as a child soldier in Syria, prosecutors said on Tuesday, in the first case of its kind.

The Swedish woman allegedly travelled to Syria in 2013, Sweden’s prosecution authority said, a year before the group declared a "caliphate" in large swathes of the country and neighbouring Iraq.

The 49-year-old stands accused of having allowed her son to fight for armed groups, including IS, from the age of 12 to 15.

"The woman is being charged for having made possible that he be recruited and used as a child soldier" from August 2013 to May 2016, it said in a statement.

During that time, he allegedly took part "in hostilities performed by armed groups, including the terrorist organisation IS".