Britain tightens ‘takeover rules’

London: Britain on Tuesday rolled out new rules to make it harder for foreign firms to buy UK assets amid national security concerns surrounding proposed takeovers by Chinese and US groups.

The legislation will give ministers closer scrutiny of foreign approaches, allowing them to impose conditions on proposed deals or even block them, the government said in a statement.

Overseas investors and firms must now notify the government if they plan to buy any part of a UK business in sensitive sectors that could imperil national security -- such as defence, energy and transport.

The new rules, first unveiled in November, update 20-year-old legislation that was deemed no longer sufficient to tackle modern threats.

"From today, the government will be able to scrutinise and intervene in certain acquisitions made by anyone, including businesses and investors, that could harm the UK’s national security, better reflecting the threats we face today," the statement said.

Under the new National Security and Investment Act, ministers will be able to also unwind takeovers if false or misleading information was given.