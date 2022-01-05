Giorgio Armani

ROME: Up to 70 migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean took refuge on an oil platform before being handed over to...
MONTREAL: A Canadian court has awarded more than CAN$100 million in compensation to the families of six people who...
Stockholm: Sweden has charged a woman for allegedly allowing her son to fight for the Islamic State group as a child...
London: Britain on Tuesday rolled out new rules to make it harder for foreign firms to buy UK assets amid national...
Washington: The United States recorded more than one million Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to data from Johns...
Paris: A Paris judge has charged the former chief of Egypt’s Flash Airlines over a 2004 crash off the Sinai...
Comments