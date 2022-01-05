Elephant tramples woman, baby

HARARE: A woman and her three-month-old baby in southeastern Zimbabwe have been trampled to death by an elephant, the national parks authority said on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old woman from rural Chipinge district had taken her baby to visit relatives in a neighbouring community on New Year’s Day and was returning home when they encountered a herd of elephants.
