Wednesday January 05, 2022
World

Elephant tramples woman, baby

By AFP
January 05, 2022

HARARE: A woman and her three-month-old baby in southeastern Zimbabwe have been trampled to death by an elephant, the national parks authority said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old woman from rural Chipinge district had taken her baby to visit relatives in a neighbouring community on New Year’s Day and was returning home when they encountered a herd of elephants.

