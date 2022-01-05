‘Miracle’ dog helps save injured hiker in Croatia

Zagreb: A dog saved a hiker injured in the Croatian mountains by lying on top of him for 13 hours until they were rescued, local media reported Tuesday.
The dog, called North, kept Grga Brkic warm after he was injured in a fall while out hiking and was unable to move. The other two hikers with him were unable to reach them, so they raised the alarm.
ROME: Up to 70 migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean took refuge on an oil platform before being handed over to...
MONTREAL: A Canadian court has awarded more than CAN$100 million in compensation to the families of six people who...
Stockholm: Sweden has charged a woman for allegedly allowing her son to fight for the Islamic State group as a child...
London: Britain on Tuesday rolled out new rules to make it harder for foreign firms to buy UK assets amid national...
Washington: The United States recorded more than one million Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to data from Johns...
Milan: Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani said on Tuesday it would cancel its upcoming January shows in Milan and...
Comments