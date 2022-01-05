 
Wednesday January 05, 2022
‘Miracle’ dog helps save injured hiker in Croatia

By AFP
January 05, 2022

Zagreb: A dog saved a hiker injured in the Croatian mountains by lying on top of him for 13 hours until they were rescued, local media reported Tuesday.

The dog, called North, kept Grga Brkic warm after he was injured in a fall while out hiking and was unable to move. The other two hikers with him were unable to reach them, so they raised the alarm.

