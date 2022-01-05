US snowstorm strands drivers for hours and hours!

WASHINGTON: The snow storm is over but the travel misery is not: drivers on a major highway outside Washington reported on Tuesday they have been stuck in their cars for almost a day.

One of the frustrated travelers was a US senator from Virginia, Tim Kaine, who got stranded driving back to Washington as Interstate 95 clogged with snow and spun-out cars, and eventually shut down because of Monday’s monster snowfall.

"I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol," Kaine tweeted on Tuesday morning.

"My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation," he said, referring to the state department of transportation. "Please stay safe everyone."

Another driver told local TV station WUSA9 that she left her home about 90 minutes south of Washington when the power went out and started driving north, and did not know about the highway nightmare until she was stuck in it.

"I didn’t expect to be awake at this hour, and I didn’t expect to be outside in the snow in gridlock traffic.... All things considered, things could be worse."

Monday’s storm packed an unexpectedly fierce punch and appeared to have caught much of the capital city off guard, temporarily stranding US President Joe Biden on Air Force One and dumping up to nine inches of snow on Washington -- and more in parts of Virginia.