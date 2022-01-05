Pak juniors clear Covid-19 tests in WI

ISLAMABAD: All the members of the Pakistan squad that reached West Indies to compete in the Junior World Cup have been tested negative for the Covid-19 virus.

The team took two days to reach West Indies along with other teams participating in the Asia Cup in the UAE. The squad members went through the Covid-19 tests where all the members were declared virus-free.

The squad members are undergoing three-day quarantine at a hotel in St Kitts and Nevis where the team members will figure in two practice matches against Bangladesh and Canada before moving to Jamaica for the opening match on January 15.