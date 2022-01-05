GSV, NED University sign $12 million agreement

KARACHI: NED University of Engineering & Technology (NED) and Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) have signed a 10-year agreement to create the first soccer city stadium in Pakistan involving investment of $12 million.

Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Vice Chancellor, NED University of Engineering and Technology, said: “NED is world renowned for being at the cutting edge of technology and science in its educational curriculum so why not football. It is a vision that only GSV can bring to life. I have seen the science and evolution of football on offer and it will be a major transformation for football in Pakistan.”

Chairman GSV Yasir Mahmood said: “It is time Pakistan rediscovers itself in football infrastructure offering the much needed professional and world class facilities. This flagship soccer city at NED will entice other cities or institutes to come forward and become part of GSV’s football legacy offering the best in technology, science and football training all under one roof.”

Zabe Khan, CEO of GSV, said: “The ideology here is that we don’t want to tell people of our dreams we want to show them, so we build it, fans come and get fanatical about our players in Pakistan’s very own theatre of dreams to display their talent.”