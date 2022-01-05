Ramiz, CM discuss PSL preparations

KARACHI: In order to pave the way for a successful holding of the Karachi leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Tuesday held meetings with Sindh government’s top functionaries, including the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, to finalise the arrangements for the country’s marquee event.

According to the PCB, Ramiz met with Murad at the CM House on Tuesday morning. “During the meeting various PCB initiatives for talent hunt in Sindh, renovation of cricket grounds, developing high performance centres besides plans for the successful hosting of the HBL PSL in Karachi were discussed at length,” the PCB said in a press release.

The first leg of the seventh edition of one of the most sought after cricket leagues in the world will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi, from January 27 to February 7.

“Later in the day, Ramiz met with senior police officials, district administrators, Sindh government officials and security officials who will be involved in the staging of the HBL PSL Karachi-leg,” the Board said.