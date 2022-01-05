Medvedev, Zverev impress to keep ATP Cup hopes alive

SYDNEY: Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev both clocked impressive victories on Tuesday as they ramped up preparations for the Australian Open by keeping Russia and Germany on track at the ATP Cup.

US Open champion and world number two Medvedev bounced back after being shocked by Frenchman Ugo Humbert at the weekend to crush Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-2.

Third-ranked German Zverev, meanwhile, came through a workmanlike 6-4, 6-4 clash against American Taylor Fritz, his second straight win of the new season.

Seventh-ranked Italian Matteo Berrettini also tasted victory, responding after he was upset by De Minaur on Sunday to battle past Humbert 6-4, 7-6 (8/6).

Medvedev, who will be the second seed at this month’s Australian Open after defending champion Novak Djokovic confirmed his participation, said afterwards he had taken painkillers before the match, because of soreness.

“Before the match, to be honest, I was not feeling great,” he said.

“I didn’t tell it to anybody from my team because I had to go out there and try to win. I took some painkillers and was able to play some good tennis.”

He said he was sore after a near three-hour singles match on Sunday followed by a tough doubles rubber.

His win sealed the tie 2-0 for the defending champions’ second group win after Roman Safiullin earlier ground past James Duckworth 7-6(8/6), 6-4 in the other singles match.

Germany also enjoyed a win with Jan-Lennard Struff giving them a 1-0 lead with a gutsy 7-6 (8/7), 4-6, 7-5 victory over big-serving John Isner, who smashed 34 aces, before Zverev wrapped up the tie.