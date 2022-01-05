Thakur’s seven-wicket haul keeps India on track for series win

JOHANNESBURG: A career-best performance by Shardul Thakur enabled India to fight back on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday.
Thakur took seven for 61 - the best figures by an Indian bowler in Tests against South Africa - as the hosts were bowled out for 229, a first innings lead of 27.
India reached 85 for two at the close, an overall lead of 58 runs, to finish the day on level terms and keep alive their hopes of clinching a series victory with a match to spare.
South Africa played themselves into a strong position by bowling out India for 202 on the first day and then advancing to 88 for the loss of one wicket half an hour before lunch.
Thakur, bowling at a brisk medium pace on a responsive pitch, broke South Africa’s only two partnerships of note.
He dismissed Dean Elgar (28) and Keegan Petersen (62) after the pair put on 74 for the second wicket. He followed up by having Rassie van der Dussen caught behind for one, although replays shown during the lunch interval suggested wicketkeeper Risabh Pant may have taken the ball on the bounce.
Temba Bavuma (51) and Kyle Verreynne (21) added 60 for the sixth wicket before Thakur trapped Verreynne leg before wicket and had Bavuma caught down the leg side by Pant.
Thakur then ended some tail-end resistance by taking the last two wickets off successive balls.
Thakur, 30, played a relatively minor supporting role in India’s 113-run win in the first Test in Centurion but rose to the challenge of added responsibility caused by an injury to Mohammed Siraj.
Score Board
India won the Toss
India 1st Innings 202 all out
South Africa 1st Innings
Elgar (c) c †Pant b Thakur 28
Markram lbw b Shami 7
Petersen c Agarwal b Thakur 62
Rassie c †Pant b Thakur 1
Bavuma c †Pant b Thakur 51
Verreynne† lbw b Thakur 21
Jansen c Ashwin b Thakur 21
Rabada c Siraj b Shami 0
Maharaj b Bumrah 21
Olivier not out 1
Ngidi c †Pant b Thakur 0
Extras: (b 4, lb 4, nb 3, w 5) 16
Total: (79.4 Ov, RR: 2.87) 229
Fall: 1-14, 3.5 ov 2-88, 38.5 ov 3-101, 42.6 ov 4-102, 44.4 ov 5-162, 64.6 ov 6-177, 66.3 ov 7-179, 67.3 ov 8-217, 75.2 ov 9-228, 79.1 ov 10-229, 79.4 ov
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 21-5-49-1 Shami 21-5-52-2 Siraj 9.5-2-24-0 Shardul Thakur 17.5-3-61-7 Ravichandran Ashwin 10-1-35-0
India 2nd Innings
Rahul (c) c Markram b Jansen 8
Agarwal lbw b Olivier 23
Pujara not out 35
Rahane not out 11
Extras: (b 2, lb 4, nb 2) 8
Total: (20 Ov, RR: 4.25) 85/2
Yet to bat: Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant †, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Fall: 1-24, 6.5 ov 2-44, 11.4 ov
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 6-1-26-0 Duanne Olivier 4-0-22-1 Lungi Ngidi 3-1-5-0 Marco Jansen 6-2-18-1 Keshav Maharaj 1-0-8-0
Umpires: Allahudien Paleker, Marais Erasmus
