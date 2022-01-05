BD eye historic Test win with NZ in tatters

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Bangladesh had New Zealand on the ropes and were eyeing a historic victory after ripping through the hosts’ top-order on the penultimate day of the first Test on Tuesday.

Bangladesh have never before tasted success in New Zealand, losing all 33 matches played across three formats, including nine Tests.

But the odds of a maiden victory rose as they reduced New Zealand to 147 for five at stumps, a lead of just 17, with Ebadot Hossain at one stage taking three wickets for no runs in eight balls in his 4-39 off 17 overs.

New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi said all his world Test champions could do now was bat for as long as possible on the final day at Mount Maunganui.

“Bangladesh have had the upper hand on us for quite a massive part of this Test” he said.

“We’ve got to play a positive style of cricket. We’ve got to get a lead that’s sufficient enough to defend.”

New Zealand’s top three scorers from the first innings, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Will Young, have all been dismissed.

Captain Tom Latham and Tom Blundell then both fell without scoring, leaving Ross Taylor unbeaten on 37 with Rachin Ravindra on six at the close of play.

There did not appear to be any demons in the pitch, which is unlike a typical New Zealand Test surface, lacking an emerald green cover and showing little sign of wear after four days.

When Bangladesh were all out for 458, a 130-run lead on the fourth morning, Latham and Young took New Zealand to lunch at 10 without loss.

But when play resumed, Latham (14) chopped Taskin Ahmed on to his stumps and Conway (13) edged Ebadot on to his pads and the ball ballooned to Shadman Islam, who took the catch.

Score Board

Bangladesh won the Toss

New Zealand 1st Innings 328 all out

Bangladesh 1st Innings 458 all out

New Zealand 2nd Innings

Latham (c) b Taskin 14

Young b Ebadat 69

Conway c Shadman b Ebadat 13

Taylor not out 37

Nicholls b Ebadat 0

Blundell† lbw b Ebadat 0

Ravindra not out 6

Extras: (b 2, lb 4, nb 1, w 1) 8

Total: (63 Ov, RR: 2.33) 147/5

Yet to bat: Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

Fall: 1-29, 8.4 ov 2-63, 24.2 ov 3-136, 53.3 ov 4-136, 53.5 ov 5-136, 55.3 ov

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 9-1-22-1 Shoriful Islam 11-1-30-0 Mehidy Hasan Miraz 22-5-43-0 Ebadot Hossain 17-4-39-4 Mominul Haque 4-0-7-0

Umpires: Chris Brown, Chris Gaffaney