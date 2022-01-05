TCL holds corporate session

KARACHI: Treet Corporation Limited (TCL) took place a corporate briefing session via an online meeting to discuss its financial performance in the year ended 2021, a statement said on Tuesday.

Amid financial analysts and investors, the session discussed the company’s yearly performance and its future outlook in the presence of its office-bearers.

The session was informed that in FY21, TCL posted consolidated Net Sales of Rs14.2bln (FY 2020 Rs11.11bln) and a PAT of Rs547.88mln (FY 2020 Rs2.65bln loss after-tax).

In terms of its divisions, the highest contribution of 53 percent to the net sales was its blades segment which posted Rs7.6bln net sales with an increase of 25.4 percent YoY.

Battery division was the second biggest contributor with net sales of 3.6bln up by 62.90 percent YoY followed by corrugation division which brought net sales of 1.74bln up by 16.93 percent YoY.