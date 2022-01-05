Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee weakened on Tuesday as cautious investors awaited clarity on the government actions to secure funding from the IMF’s loan programme.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 176.75 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 176.51. It fell by 0.14 percent during the session.

The rupee in the open market ended unchanged at 179 versus the greenback.

Dealers said rupee lost ground due to the cautious sentiment about the outlook for the country’s economy and the market is awaiting an outcome from the National Assembly proceedings.

“The introduction of two important bills i.e., Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan amended bill in the National Assembly last week delivered a dose of optimism for a currency, but the market and the investors are still skeptical about the fate of the rupee as there is uncertainty about the approval of these two bills from the parliament before the IMF executive board meeting on January 12,” said a currency dealer.

Similarly, the six-month data on the trade balance also sparked concerns among investors. The trade gap widened 100 percent to $24.78 billion in the first half of this fiscal year due to a sharp rise in imports.