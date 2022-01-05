Seed dilemma

LAHORE: Availability of quality seeds is one major reason behind low crop yields. Public sector research institutes are dormant, private sector lacks resources to conduct costly research, while unregulated seed import results in import of substandard seeds.

All experts agree that agriculture is the sector that could take Pakistan’s economy to new levels that too without high import bills. Two larger provinces have various agriculture research institutes, but none has produced a seed of any crop through research that could revolutionise its productivity.

High productivity gains were achieved in coarse rice varieties and maize on the strength of imports of hybrid seed from globally renowned seed producers. Chinese are pioneers in hybrid seed technology, and also transferred the technology to the Pakistani firm.

The impact of quality seed was astounding for poor rice farmers in Sindh. They saw their productivity triple or even quadruple, resulting in higher incomes and elimination of poverty in the rice growing belt of the province.

Maize hybrids supplied by a giant seed producer from the United States increased the annual production of maize from 0.7 million tonnes to 8 million tonnes in a few years.

The transfer of technology has not taken place yet. But it has brought smiles on the faces of farmers mainly based in Punjab. Farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sow maize on larger areas, but still stick with local varieties and live in poverty because of low yield.

Dr Muhammad Arshad a former lecturer at Agricultural University Faisalabad said the examples of Longping China (hybrid rice) and Monsanto USA (hybrid maize) show that seeds imported from reliable and large seed companies have revolutionised the productivity of these crops. Apart from that, these seeds also enable farmers to earn much more than farmers who regularly lose productivity as they stick to obsolete domestic seeds or on seeds imported from lesser established or small seed producers.

He said that the revival of agricultural research in the public sector was impossible. He said most of the budget of these research centres was consumed on salaries and administrative expenses, leaving a small amount for research.

Revamping needed in this regard included reducing the staff and hiring competent researchers with access to large funds to carry out research on a scientific basis. He said the other alternative was to restrict the seed import to the five largest global seed producers for the time being, and pressing them to transfer the technology to their local partners as they have done in India.

Another issue in Pakistan is the resistance of the planners to the genetically modified seeds. The crops produced from GMO seeds are being consumed in the United States of America and Canada for the last three decades and have shown no ill effects on the health of their citizens.

The governments of western European countries did oppose GMOs, but in recent Covid-19 food crises, they imported large quantities of GMO food crops. The GMO crops reduce or eliminate the use of pesticides and fertilisers.

Most of the pesticides are carcinogenic in nature. The use of pesticides is decreasing in developed economies, while it is on the rise in Pakistan. Pakistan is in fact a haven for globally banned pesticides. GMO crops resist the attack of pests therefore no pesticide is needed.

Organic matter of the food crop is destroyed after spray of different pesticides at different stages of germination. Thus, the soil is deprived of the organic matter so vital for growth of plants and crops.

It also turns soil infertile, and to compensate for that, the farmers add different fertilisers to provide required nutrition to the crop.

Many proponents of GMO crops allege that the pesticides and fertiliser lobbies were working against the GMO crops. In countries using GMO seeds, the use of pesticides has been reduced to a trickle, while fertiliser use has also diminished significantly because the soil gradually regains strength from organic materials.

Import of GMO crops and seeds is banned in Pakistan, but most people are ignorant of the fact that soybean and canola seeds imported from the USA or Canada are GMO in nature (the government knows it).

The oil we consume is extracted from these seeds and the soybean seed imported for poultry feed is also from GMO crops. To nullify the impact of GMO materials, the consignments of these seeds are fumigated with Phosphorus gas that itself is banned in many developed economies.

Dr Arshad said we need to inculcate the spirit of the Indian bureaucracy in our bureaucrats. He said Indian bureaucracy might be corrupt like us but they are staunch Indians and do not compromise on Indian interests at any cost.