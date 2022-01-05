PSX extends rally on earnings expectation, economic optimism

Stocks closed higher on Tuesday with the biggest boosts from the technology and communication sectors as investors appeared to bet on solid quarterly earnings, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)’s benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 45,391 points, gaining 519 points against 44,886 points in the previous session.

The index touched an intra-day high at 45,406.08 points. The KSE-All Share trading activity ascended as compared to the last trading session as the ready market volume stood at 376 million shares a s compared to the last trading session of 195million shares.

Traded volume and value increased by 92 percent and 96 percent to 376 million shares and Rs12.78 billion, respectively.

Analysts attributed the bullish rally in the local stock market to improvement in the economic indicators especially a surge in exports and reduction in the trade deficit as well as expected revival of IMF loan programme.

“Stocks closed higher in the earnings season rally at PSX led by scrips across the board on strong expectations ahead of financial results due this week,” said analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arib Habib Corp.

Mehanti said stable global crude oil prices, upbeat data on exports in December and strong oil sales for July-December 2021 played a catalytic role in bullish close.

UNITYR3 was today`s volume leader with 25.71 million shares exchanging hands.

Topline Securities in its post-trading note said equities continued its positive momentum for second consecutive day as investors cheered statements from finance minister that delay of two or four days in approval of Finance Supplementary bill 2021 would not be an issue for the IMF programme.

Media reported that the IMF had not set a deadline to approve supplementary finance bill before the Fund’s board meeting scheduled on January.

The government had already sent relevant document to the IMF required for the meeting.

“Technology and communication sector contributed the most in the trading session where TRG and SYS contributed 97 points in benchmark index.”

Arif Habib Limited commented that bullish momentum continued as confidence of investors gained due to improvement in economic numbers as trade deficit declined to $4.1 billion during December 2021 and some drop down in food inflation.

It said that market opened in the green zone as traders took aggressive bet on high beta stocks. “Tech stocks made the journey to the north as fresh allocation of funds towards tech sector initiated in order to make alpha returns.”

In the last trading hour, across the board profit taking was witnessed mainly in cyclical stocks.

Activity continued to remain side-ways as market witnessed hefty volumes in the third tier stocks..

Sectors contributing to the performance include technology (+112 points), cement (+72 points), E&P (+59 points), power (+42 points) and pharmaceuticals (+36 points).

Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include UNITYR3, TRG, WTL, TELE and FNEL.

Darson Securities noted that local equity bourse continued buying frenzy as the benchmark index soared by 503.95 points. Index-heavy technology and communication, cement, oil and gas shares led the rally.