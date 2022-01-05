IIU bans student organisations after clash

Islamabad : International Islamic University (IIU) has banned all student organisations on campus.

The development comes during a meeting of the IIU Board of Governors following a clash between two groups inside the university here on Monday afternoon that left many students injured. According to the board's notification, the board asked students to observe the university’s code of conduct and warned that violators would be proceeded against under the disciplinary rules.

Meanwhile, IIU president Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi said he had directed the Students Discipline Committee to expedite proceedings against the students involved in the Monday clash on campus so that early legal action against culprits could be ensured. He was chairing a high-level meeting, which was attended by the IIU vice-presidents, deans, DGs, executive directors, relevant directors, provosts, and student advisers.

The IIU president said no stone should be left unturned for the honest and speedy conclusion of the case.

He said the management would not hesitate to take any action against the elements that are on the agenda to defame the image of the IIU. The IIU president said the relevant authorities should hand over the evidence, record and relevant information to the Students Discipline Committee for early action against the culprits.

“We [IIU] have an international stature. We're a leading seat of learning with renowned scholars, intellectuals and researchers as members. We will make an example of those trying to block the university’s journey to excellence,” he said.

Meanwhile, the IIU Students Discipline Committee met here at the new campus on Tuesday in which it reviewed the available record and information provided. It said it would complete all its procedures and results within the minimum time.