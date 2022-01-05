TME wins GDEIB award

Islamabad: The Millennium Education (TME) has won the Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmark (GDEIB) Award 2021-22 under the category of Recruitment, DEI Communications and DEI Learning and Development, says a press release.

GDEIB awards are standards around the world which help determine strategies and measure progress in managing diversity. GDIB awards recognises and encourage progressive organisations who use GDEIB standards to align diversity, equity, and inclusion with organisational policies for sustainable financial, human resource and social performance. A jury panel reviewed award submissions by companies and organisations across Pakistan selecting 30 organisations including The Millennium Education.

The Millennium Education, Pakistan K-12 is committed to diversity and inclusion of education, literacy, and professional development. The Millennium Education strives to recognise staff contribution in developing an effective, adaptable, and capable educational eco-system. It is centered around a culture of pride, innovation, performance, diversity, creativity, entrepreneurship, and excellence. TME is inclusive and aspires to be a recognised leading institute of borderless professional development opportunities provided through an adaptive environment where our talented, motivated staff, effective governance, management, and leadership benefit from collaborative professional development courses.

Founder & CEO TME Dr. Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq TI has been a visionary advocate of professional development through equity, diversity and inclusive which is the significant parameter of growing system. He believes that enrichment and skill development is the only constant in contemporary educational world.