NH&MP releases annual report

Islamabad: National Highways and Motorway Police is ensuring safety and security of commuters and maintain free flow of traffic on major highways and motorways, says a press release.

In the annual report 2021, the NH&MP revealed that it provided assistance to 1,124,529 distressed commuters, 22,411,392 commuters were briefed regarding traffic rules. 324,142 Road Safety booklets and 2,513,782 pamphlets / leaflets were distributed among people belonging to all walks of life.

Moreover, HelpLine-130 provided assistance and guidance to over 2.6 million distressed travellers. Furthermore, National Highways and Motorways Police Driving Licensing Authority issued 46,344 driving licenses in different categories to successful aspirants after thorough scrutiny of record and appraisal of driving skills and capabilities. NHMP also recovered 83 stolen / snatched vehicles which were later on handed over to their real owners, 110 missing and ran away children were reunited with their families and 07 abductees were rescued from evil clutches of kidnappers.

The report released in compliance with the directions of Inspector General, Inam Ghani pointed out that In addition, the officers of NHMP bravely arrested 139 dangerous suspects wanted in various cases, and these culprits were handed over to the concerned district police for further legal proceedings. 70 illegal weapons along with 61 magazines, 1,163 live rounds of ammunition, 130 kg of drugs and 321 litres of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects and handed over to the local police.