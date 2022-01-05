Khidmat counters’ performance report issued

LAHORE: Police have issued performance report here on Tuesday about Police Khidmat Counters set up at different hospitals, DHQs and RHCs of the city.

Police Khidmat Counters issued 25,114 Medico Legal Certificates (MLCs) to the injured persons to provide them immediate medical treatment without any delay in 2921. Thirteen Police Khidmat Counters are providing state of the art online services to the citizens in different areas of the city. As many as 4,333 MLCs were issued at Police Khidmat Counter of Lahore General Hospital, 4,793 at Jinnah Hospital, 2,748 at Services Hospital, 1,192 at Mayo Hospital, 742 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 2,370 MLCs at Kot Khawaja Saeed, 2,950 at Mian Munshi Hospital, 727 at Nawaz Sharif Hospital, 1,347 MLCs issued at Rural Health Centre Awan Dhai Wala, 1,021 at Manga Mandi, 1,164 at Barki, 973 at Raiwind where as 754 MLCs were issued at Rural Health Center Chung.

NIB Programme: The closing ceremony of National Idea Bank (NIB) was held at UET Lahore on Tuesday where Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz awarded certificates and prizes to winning students.

National Idea Bank was inaugurated by President Arif Alvi on Feb 4, 2021 and was launched in 12 cities of Pakistan on Sept 27, 2021. It is a competition where anyone in Pakistan could enter their innovative ideas in 6 sectors including Agriculture, Construction, Education, Human Health, natural Recourses and E-Commerce and win recognition and prizes. UET had over 14,000 registrations and collected 2098 ideas with over 25% women representation.

Talking to participants, the minister lauded the talent of students and asked others to follow their footsteps. The govt has established centres to facilitate and support incubation of innovative ideas in several cities, he added. Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar and Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman also attended the ceremony.