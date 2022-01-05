Campaign to protect youths from drug addiction

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Social Welfare Punjab Director General Mudasser Riaz Malik has decided to launch Whistle-blower campaign to promote awareness among youth, particularly students. The meeting reviewed various aspects of the campaign and took necessary decisions for effective implementation.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Director Social Welfare Lahore Ashraf Janjua, representatives of schools, civil society and NGOs.

Social Welfare Punjab Director General Mudasser Riaz Malik resolved that the Whistleblower campaign would be transformed into an effective movement. “The drug users will be identified and then counseled; however names of citizens will be kept secret”, said Malik. He said that in the first phase, the campaign had been started for 14 to 22-year-old students. Referring to the unrest in the society, he said that drug addiction among the youth starts from the inattention of parents. “There is a need for parents to give their children regular time so that they do not detract”, noted the DG.

During the meeting, the DG Social Welfare also formed a working group which will design the campaign and formulate a strategy for the preparation of the helpline. On this occasion, anti-drug consultant Zulfiqar Hussain said that focal persons had been appointed for anti-drug awareness in all educational institutions. Apart from focal persons, training of officers and staff has also been conducted. “Focal persons will play a key role in the Whistleblower campaign”, he hoped.

IG visits central police office: Central police office is the provincial headquarters of Punjab police which will be made a state-of-the-art office.

This was stated by Punjab IG during a surprise visit to canteen, dispensary, library and other branches of the central police office here on Tuesday. He inspected the renovation and beautification of main building, archiving of records and other official matters. He directed completion process of digital archiving of all records of official files. He reviewed all development works being carried out on different floors of central police office and directed for completing remaining work within stipulated timeline.