All-out effort to facilitate guests: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information and the Punjab government’s spokesman Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that the government was making every effort to felicitate guests from abroad so that they could spend a memorable time here.

Talking to the media at Wagah border crossing on the occasion of the return of 159 Indian Hindu pilgrims, he said that visit to one’s religious places is a very important day for any human being. Member National Assembly and Chairman Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar was also present.

Hasaan Khawar said that the main purpose of such initiatives was to promote religious tolerance between the people of the two countries. He added that all religious places, including temples, mosques, gurdwaras and monasteries were revered by all Muslims.

The Punjab government was providing roads and other facilities for easy access to all religious places. He said that the Punjab government was pursuing the policy of promoting religious tourism in the province. “We are committed to attracting tourists from all over the world to be our ambassadors.” He said that the Kartarpur corridor was a game changer project of the present government, adding that exchange of such delegations would promote goodwill between the two countries.