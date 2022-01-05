PTI’s white paper flays Sindh health department’s performance

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sindh chapter on Tuesday issued a white paper on the performance of the Sindh Health Department, expressing its discontent on the state of public sector medical facilities in the province.

“Due to the dilapidated condition of public hospitals and healthcare sector, and the unavailability of even the basic facilities, it was imperative to issue health cards in Sindh so that the people could avail better medical facilities on a par with other provinces,” Haleem Adil Sheikh told a news conference at the provincial assembly.

The PA opposition leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided health insurance coverage of up to Rs1 million to every citizen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and other areas, enabling them to avail medical facilities at the best private hospitals throughout the country.

“But the Sindh government is opposing the issuance of health cards only for the political reason that it is a public welfare scheme started by the PTI government.”

He said that in Sindh, people do not find doctors and paramedical staff at public hospitals, which are always short of medicines and diagnostic facilities. “Even an ambulance can’t be found to transport the body of a patient who has died due to the unavailability of proper healthcare at a hospital.”

Carrying patients and dead bodies on donkey carts and in rickshaws, poor hygiene and sanitation at hospitals, the treatment of two or three patients on a single bed or even on the benches or on the floor are common scenes at Sindh’s hospitals of Sindh, he added.

Sheikh said that almost all of the rural and basic health centres, and most of the Taluka and district level medical facilities in the province just refer the incoming patients to tertiary care hospitals situated in major cities, but healthcare facilities are scarce there as well.

“Several victims of dog bite, particularly minor children, in the province have lost their lives just because the anti-rabies vaccine was not available to them.”

He reprimanded the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) spokesperson for “unashamedly boasting” about their performance in the health sector and for making “false claims” that Sindh’s hospitals have been improved to the extent that people from all over Pakistan and even from abroad are coming to the province for treatment.

“People will believe their bombastic rhetoric only if the PPP’s leaders and ministers start getting medical treatment at government hospitals of Sindh instead of going to private hospitals or travelling abroad for the purpose.”

The PTI leader said the PPP has completely failed to ensure healthcare facilities for Sindh’s people despite spending over Rs768 billion during their 14-year-long government in the province, and now they are resisting health cards, which is tantamount to being hostile to Sindh’s people and adding insult to injury.

He said that only one burns ward in Sindh caters to the needs of the entire province, and that too is operated by an NGO, while hundreds of public health centres and hospitals or their operational expenses are handed over to the Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiative and other non-governmental organisations.

“On the other hand, the PPP spokesperson criticised the utilisation of health cards through the private sector,” he pointed out. He said the PPP presented the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) as their flagship health sector initiative, but there was large-scale corruption there, with patients not getting adequate treatment facilities.

Sheikh said Nadeem Qamar, PPP MNA Naveed Qamar’s brother, was NICVD director and receiving Rs6.5 million as monthly salary, while the institute had an overdraft of Rs16 billion.

“A serious violation of medical ethics in the month of September 2021 occurred when 45 patients were treated with balloon angioplasty because stents were not available at the NICVD.”