Hope upon hope

A new year has arrived. We all have new goals, high aspirations and fresh hopes for this year, since the outgoing year has been particularly challenging. It was also rather ‘taxing’ for many, especially for those of the salaried class with meagre sources of income. While one can’t know what the future holds, one hopes that things will be better this year, as we could all do with a bit of luck.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad