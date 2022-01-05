Beautifying beaches

While developed countries are trying to preserve oceans and coastal belts, poor nations are unable to do so. Karachi’s coastline is the perfect example of terrible marine pollution. As though dumping sewage in the sea was not enough, people also dump endless amount of garbage every time they visit.

The authorities should set up coast guards to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. This will also provide job opportunities to locals. The same projects should be started in Balochistan as well.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub