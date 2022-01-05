Expensive upkeep

Most roads in rural Punjab are broken and full of potholes. Some have tollbooths and charge a meagre amount of Rs20. This amount is insufficient to maintain roads. Moreover, as a manual system is employed for collection, much of the revenue probably doesn’t even reach the government.
One feels that the toll amount should be increased. Furthermore, the manual system must be replaced with e-tags. This will automate revenue collection and give the government the resources to maintain the roads.
Pir Shabbir Ahmad
Islamabad
