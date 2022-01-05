Needless noise

I have absolutely nothing against people having fun, but the midnight celebration on the eve of the new year at a famous mall in Islamabad was nothing short of a nightmare. Being a new mother, I got a taste of what it feels like when your hard work of putting a newborn baby to sleep goes down the drain.
The fireworks sounded like missiles falling even to an adult. One can well imagine how terrifying and even dangerous they may prove for babies, children, elderly people, and animals. The best part? The entire area beside the mall is residential. While entertaining for some, the fireworks were absolutely unnecessary and environmentally hazardous. The windows of the houses near the mall were shaking. My question is: who allowed a mall to be constructed in a residential area?
Manal Abdullah
Islamabad
