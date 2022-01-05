 
close
Wednesday January 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Multitasking

January 05, 2022

These days, rising unemployment is a major problem for people, but there is another challenge that is fast becoming difficult to deal with – getting education. As a result of poverty, child labour is increasing by the day. Many people are forced to send their children to work to meet basic needs.

In such a situation, it is recommended that all schools and institutes offer classes in the evenings or later at night. This will provide those who work in the mornings a good chance to study. NGOs and relevant government authorities can play a vital role in this regard. There is no denying that the education system needs attention and multiple changes are needed if we want to see concrete results.

Gull Bhutto

Ubauro

Comments