Multitasking

These days, rising unemployment is a major problem for people, but there is another challenge that is fast becoming difficult to deal with – getting education. As a result of poverty, child labour is increasing by the day. Many people are forced to send their children to work to meet basic needs.
In such a situation, it is recommended that all schools and institutes offer classes in the evenings or later at night. This will provide those who work in the mornings a good chance to study. NGOs and relevant government authorities can play a vital role in this regard. There is no denying that the education system needs attention and multiple changes are needed if we want to see concrete results.
Gull Bhutto
Ubauro
