Billions being spent on education, health: Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that education and health were top priority of government and billions of rupees were being spent in order to provide better education and health facilities to public; he said this while addressing a welcome reception organised in honour of cadets from Cadet College Kohlu Balochistan on Monday.

Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that the govt had launched a comprehensive plan to raise the standards of living of common man. “Sehat Insaf Card was the best example through which govt would provide one million rupees worth health insurance to every family in Punjab,” he added.

The minister further said that due to sincere efforts of the govt, 21 new universities were established in Punjab in the last three years. He added soon the govt would also establish a university in each district of Punjab.

Raja Yassir Humayun further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister, the govt was spending billions of rupees on development projects in all over Punjab through District Development Package. He added the govt was also providing a huge subsidy to farmers for purchasing agricultural machinery, seeds, pesticides and fertilizers while roads had been constructed for easy access of farmers to the markets.