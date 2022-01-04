Yasmin reviews timely distribution of Sehat Cards

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review timeliness compliance on distribution of Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Sahulat Card at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Monday.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, CEO Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq and other officials were present in the meeting.

The Health Minister reviewed arrangements for the launching of the Naya Pakistan Sehat Sahulat Card in different divisions. Secretary SH&ME briefed the Health Minister on different steps for the complete launching of Sehat Sahulat Card in entire Punjab.

The Health Minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a historical package to the nation in the form of Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card. By 31st March, cards shall be distributed in all districts of Punjab. Card distribution will start in Rawalpindi from 20th January, in Faisalabad from 9th February, in Multan from 22nd February, in Bahawalpur from 2nd March, in Gujranwala from 21st March and in Sargodha from 31st March”.

She said new private hospitals are being empaneled at a fast pace. With the introduction of Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card, around 29,000 beds will be available in public and private hospitals of Lahore.

“I appeal to public to get their families registered with Nadra. The diseases covered include cardiac surgery, diabetes, accidents, cancer, kidney disease, gynae, thalassemia and other diseases,” she added.