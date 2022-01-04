Punjab govt buying 46 new cars for ministers

LAHORE: Punjab government issued formal order for buying new cars for provincial ministers and in this connection will be making an advance payment to a car manufacturer for purchasing 46 vehicles.

The S&GAD department has issued final order for the vehicles of the ministers. The Cabinet Committee has approved payment for purchasing news cars. The provincial government reportedly released a total of Rs 210 million in this connection. The ministers will get new vehicles and old vehicles will be kept in the transport pool.

It may be noted that the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) claimed Sunday that the incumbent PTI government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has cut down the provincial government’s expenditures. Talking specifically, he added, CMO’s expenditures have been curtailed by over 60 percent as compared to the expenditures incurred during the PMLN government led by Shehbaz Sharif.

National resources were ruthlessly utilised in the name of CMO’s expenditures in 2017-18, the last tenure of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as the chief executive of the province. However, (incumbent) Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has set an example of austerity by significantly reducing the CMO’s expenditures from 2020-21, claimed a spokesperson for the CMO.