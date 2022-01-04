Court worker receives grand farewell

DADU: A junior worker was given a grand farewell on retirement by the senior judges of local court of District and Sessions Court, Dadu, on Monday.

Reports said Mevoo Khan Panhwar, who served forty years as peon in the local court of District and Sessions judge Dadu, was given great respect and protocol while being taken to his home following a farewell party.

District and Sessions Judge Mano Mal, Senior Civil Judge Ihsan Hyder Shah and First Civil Judge Mohammad Ashraf Dihraj, along with other staffers of the court, arranged a grand farewell party in the honour of the retired peon, Mevoo Khan Panhwar.

On the occasion, the honourable judges presented Sindh’s traditional cape and attire ‘Topi and Ajrak’ to Mevoo Khan and lauded him for performing his duties honestly. Later, Meevo Khan was escorted to his home in an official vehicle.