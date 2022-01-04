Mothers’ poor health: Three more newborns die in Thar

SUKKUR: Three more newborn babies died at the Civil Hospital Mithi in district Tharparkar on Monday due to the poor health of mothers and unhygienic conditions.

Reports said the three infants died due to low birth weight, mothers’ poor health and unhygienic conditions, while 70 others were being treated at the Mithi hospital. Shafi Muhammad, Bhagro and Bharat are the names of fathers losing their newborns. The health department, Tharparkar, has failed to control the death rate of newborns and children of other ages.

According to the district health department, at least 48 infants died in the month of December 2021. It is pertinent to mention that a report was released by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in April, stating that Pakistan is among the countries with highest infant mortality rate.