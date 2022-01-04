 
Tuesday January 04, 2022
Physical remand of killers of SL citizen extended

January 04, 2022

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Terrorism Court Gujranwala Monday extended physical remand of 85 suspects in the murder case of a Sri Lankan citizen for 14 days. Earlier, Sialkot police produced the suspects before the court and appealed for further physical remand and the judge approved 14 days more physical remand.

