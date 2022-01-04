Physical remand of killers of SL citizen extended

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Terrorism Court Gujranwala Monday extended physical remand of 85 suspects in the murder case of a Sri Lankan citizen for 14 days. Earlier, Sialkot police produced the suspects before the court and appealed for further physical remand and the judge approved 14 days more physical remand.
Islamabad: In continuation of the modernisation of Federal Investigation Agency , Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, director...
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that...
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review timeliness compliance on distribution of...
PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has directed the office-bearers of the districts where the second round of...
TIMERGARA: The residents on Monday staged a protest against the district administration for its ‘failure’ to...
PARIS: Five global nuclear powers pledged Monday to prevent atomic weapons spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in...
Comments