Several students injured in clash between two groups at IIU

Islamabad: More than 50 students sustained injuries in a clash that broke out between two groups at International Islamic University (IIU) here on Monday.

During a protest at the International Islamic University, students punched, kicked and pushed each other and chanted slogans as well. According to university official the police reached the site and defused the situation.

“We’ll ensure action is taken against the students who were involved in the fight”, the university official said adding that the varsity would not tolerate any disturbance in the institution. Till filing of this report, police were present in the university and the situation was under control.