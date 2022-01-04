KP Assembly asks federal govt to abolish FPA for province

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday through a unanimous resolution asked the federal government to abolish the Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) surcharge in the electricity bills for the electricity consumers in this province forthwith.

The resolution, moved by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ikhtyar Wali Khan, demanded that electricity consumers in KP must be paid back the amount received from them under the head of FPA surcharge in the previous electricity bills.

The PMLN MPA stated that as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was generating hydel energy from its rivers and reservoirs and supplied it to the entire country, therefore the electricity consumers in the province should be exempted from the FPA surcharge in the electricity bills.

The resolution, having signatures of treasury and opposition benches lawmakers, was unanimously passed by the House, presided over Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani. The KPapproved a resolution pertaining to service structure and regularization of those employees of the Local Government Department recruited after 2013 in the province. Another resolution, tabled by the Pakistan People’s Party woman MPA Nighat Yasmin Orakzai, was dopted as well unanimously by the House.