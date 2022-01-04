Edwardes College principal to be appointed today

Bureau Report

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors of the Edwardes College Peshawar would meet once again today (Tuesday) to interview the candidate for the principal of the institution and select an appropriate one among them for the prized position.

The Diocese of Peshawar had already submitted a list of five candidates for the position but the previous meeting of the board could not be held owing to lack of proper homework and not calling the candidates for the interview.

Later, it was found that two of the candidates were not even aware of their names being proposed for the office and they showed reluctance for appearing in the interview, sources told The News.

It was found that one of the candidates even did not meet the basic criteria for the office as he had no PhD degree and one or two had crossed the maximum age limit for the office, the sources said.

However, the meeting is scheduled to be held today and all the five candidates have been called for a formal appearance before the board. At least four among them have expressed the willingness to come up for the interview, the sources added.

The five candidates included Dr Peter John of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Islamabad, Dr Sharoon Hanook of Forman Christian College Lahore, Dr Rouhama Gill of Fatima Jinnah College Rawalpindi, Dr Farzand Masih, Forman Christian College Lahore and Oubaid Simon Kamal, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad. The office of the principal of Edwardes College Peshawar has been vacant for the last two years.