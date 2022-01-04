Drugs seized at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs officials at the Torkham border foiled a bid of smuggling ice (Methamphetamine) drug and heroin from Afghanistan and arrested a drug peddler, officials said on Monday. Customs Collector Peshawar Amjad-ur-Rehman said that after a tip-off, a team led by Additional Collector Muhammad Tayyab stopped an empty truck (1586-DMR) at the Michini checkpost.