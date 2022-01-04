Ehsaas, CDA to run in capital registration drive of ‘Ehsaas Rashan’

Islamabad: Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar, SAPM chaired a briefing together with Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amer Ali Ahmed on Ehsaas Rashan Registration. The briefing discussed the registration drive plan with CDA to expedite the enrolment of ‘Kiryana’ (retailers) and families across all 50 union councils of the federal capital.

“Currently, the Ehsaas Rashan Registration Drive is in full swing with district administrations of Punjab, KP, GB and AJK. Under the stewardship of Ehsaas, Chief Secretaries of participating provinces and district administrations are steering massive awareness campaigns to raise cognisance on ‘Ehsaas Rashan’. An engaging ‘Rashan’ workshop will be held with CDA this week to kick off the drive across Islamabad”, said Dr. Sania.

Chairman CDA richly praised the ‘Rashan’ programme of ‘Ehsaas’ and reassured full cooperation to run a capital wide registration drive. Under ‘Ehsaas Rashan’, 20 million families will be served a monthly subsidy of Rs1,000 on flour, ghee, cooking oil and pulses.

Currently, families are being registered through 8171 and ‘Kiryana’ (retailers) through the website: https://ehsaasrashan.pass.gov.pk/. Nationwide, Kiryana retailers need to have a bank account for ‘Rashan’ registration. Retailers without bank accounts can reach out to the nearest branch of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for account opening. The government will give subsidy amount and 8% specialised commission to ‘Kiryana’ retailers directly in their bank accounts.

Muhammad Ali Shahzada, Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD), Captain (r) Saeed Ahmed Nawaz, Additional Secretary of the Division, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamayoun Sajjad, Chief Digital Officer, NBP and other senior officials of NBP and CDA also joined the briefing.