Fog continues to delay trains for hours

LAHORE: Dense fog in the peak winter season has affected many passenger trains of Pakistan Railways in different regions, especially in southern and northern Punjab.

According to details, 39up Jaffar Express between Quetta and Peshawar was delayed by 3 hours and 50 minutes, 33up Pak Business Express between Karachi and Lahore delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes, 15up Karachi Express between Karachi and Lahore by 1 hour and 50 minutes, Karachi-Rawalpindi 7up Tezgam by 1 hour and 50 minutes, 17up Millat Express between Malikwal and Faisalabad by 1 hour and 50 minutes.

The 9up Allama Iqbal Express between Karachi and Sialkot was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes, 5-up Green Line Express between Karachi and Rawalpindi by 1 hour and 30 minutes, 43up Shah Hussain Express between Karachi and Lahore by 1 hour and 25 minutes, 1up Khyber Mail between Karachi and Rawalpindi was delayed by 1 hour and 10 minutes.