NTDC enhances capacity of National Grid

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has successfully enhanced the grid capacity of 500 kV Grid Station Rawat and 220 kV Grid Station Wapda Town Lahore by augmenting its previously installed 220/132 kV transformers of 160 MVA capacity with a new 250 MVA transformers.

The NTDC spokesperson said here Monday that the projects were successfully energized and completed. Addition and replacement of transformers was planned under NTDC Constraints Removal Scheme to provide uninterrupted power supply to end consumers as per increased load demand during summers 2022. This will also bring improvement in voltage profile and will minimise overloading & tripping of system in respective areas of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco). NTDC completed both projects before their deadlines. He further said besides the commissioning of transformers, NTDC also energised 3x37 MVAR 500 kV Shunt Reactors for 500 kV Rawat - Nokhar Transmission Line.

The equipment helps to avoid trippings of transmission line which occurs due to low load conditions during winters. He said NTDC team is working on transformers augmentation and additional projects across the country, which are expected to be completed before summers. Chairman, members BoD and MD NTDC appreciated the efforts of NTDC team for early completion of transformers installation and Shunt Reactors.