Covid-19 95,471 cases, 1,226 deaths reported from twin cities in 2021

Islamabad: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak hit population in this region of the country the worst in the last year as out of a total of 145,195 cases reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district till December 31 last year, as many as 95,471 were registered in the year 2021 along with 1,226 deaths in a year out of a total of 2,191 deaths reported from the region so far.

The population in the region faced the first two waves of the outbreak in the year 2020 and the other two waves in 2021 that proved to be much intense in terms of both morbidity and mortality. It is important that the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported on February 26 in the federal capital while on March 20 in Rawalpindi district in the year 2020.

In the first year of the outbreak, COVID-19 claimed a total of 964 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district combined while in 2021, 1,226 patients from the twin cities lost their lives due to the illness.

Till December 31, 2020, as many as 49,724 patients were diagnosed with the infection from the twin cities but the number rose to 145,195 by the end of year 2021 after addition of 95,471 cases.

The number 145,195 includes locals from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district and the patients from any other district of the country undergoing treatment in the region have not been added to the twin cities’ dashboard.

It is important that out of a total of 108,755 patients so far reported from the federal capital, 70,778 were registered in the year 2021 along with 548 deaths while out of 36,543 cases reported to date from Rawalpindi district, 24,693 were recorded in the year 2021. The virus claimed 678 lives from the district in the last one year while in 2020, as many as 545 patients belonging to Rawalpindi died of the infection. Two new variants of COVID-19 were reported in the year 2021 including Indian variant (Delta variant) and Omicron variant in thecountry hitting population in this region of the country as well. The number of COVID-19 Omicron variant cases is on the rise in the federal capital.

In the last 24 hours, however, only 43 new cases have been registered from the twin cities including 35 patients from ICT and eight from Rawalpindi district while the virus claimed one life from Rawalpindi.